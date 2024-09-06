Devil’s Knob Fire triggers evacuation warnings in Douglas County

TILLER, Ore. – The Devil’s Knob Fire, burning in Douglas County, is prompting evacuation notices.

The fire, that sparked Thursday afternoon, has burned an estimated 1,200 to 1,500 acres on the Umpqua National Forest near the Dixon Fire’s burn scar. According to the Douglas Forest Protective Association, the smoke inversion prevented aircraft from surveying the area Friday morning.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 1 – Be Ready evacuation notice on the east side of Tiller Trail Highway, specifically in the 3400 to 36760 blocks. Additionally, the areas of Tison Road, Diamond Elk Road, and Joe Hall are under evacuation warnings.

A wildfire evacuation map can be found on the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office’s website.

According to the Umpqua National Forest, an incident command team is expected to mobilize Friday morning.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.