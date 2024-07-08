DFPA responds to fire near Milepost 32 on Highways 38 late Saturday

Posted by Kade Stirling July 7, 2024

ELKTON, Ore. – Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA) responded to another fire near Elkton late Saturday.

Rural fire districts from Elkton, Kellog, Scotsburg, and North Douglas all responded to a reported natural cover fire near Milepost 32 on Highway 38.

The quick moving grass and brush fire was stopped at 1.2 acres and 100% lined by 3:30 Sunday morning.

“It is really all of our responsibility to keep Oregon green,” says Rachael Pope with DFPA.

Wildland firefighters and first responders are busy keeping us safe so please do what you can to do the same.

DFPA is asking the public to be aware of firefighters’ presence along highways and prioritize their safety.

 

