DHS releases info on travel ban

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – The Department of Homeland Security is implementing new travel measures to stop the spread
The agency says U.S. citizens returning home from certain European countries, China, and Iran will be required to travel through 13 specific airports.
That’s where they will proceed through a special screening process that includes questions about their medical history and current condition.
Those 13 airports include the following:
- Boston-Logan International Airport (BOS), Massachusetts
- Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD), Illinois
- Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), Texas
- Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW), Michigan
- Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), Hawaii
- Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), Georgia
- John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), New York
- Los Angeles International Airport, (LAX), California
- Miami International Airport (MIA), Florida
- Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), New Jersey
- San Francisco International Airport (SFO), California
- Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), Washington
- Washington-Dulles International Airport (IAD), Virginia
The new measures are also for legal permanent residents and their immediate families.
For the full airport list and more information, go to http://www.dhs.gov