Diamond Complex at 6,630 acres; Middle Fork Fire at 2,315 acres

KLAMATH & DOUGLAS COUNTIES, Ore. – The Diamond Complex burning on Umpqua National Forest has grown by about 300 acres overnight and is now at 6,630 acres.

The complex consists of 27 lightning-caused fires, the biggest of which is the Pine Bench Fire at 2,143 acres. That fire is 15% contained.

Closures remain in effect for Umpqua National Forest which include the Cottage Grove Ranger District, most of the Diamond Lake Ranger District, and parts of the Tiller and North Umpqua Ranger districts.

Resources working on the Diamond Complex are being shared with the nearby Middle Fork Fire. That fire is at 1% containment and has burned through 2,315 acres in Crater Lake National Park.

Crews are working to open old fire lines created during the National Creek Complex back in 2015 in order to keep the Middle Fork Fire contained inside the park.

Crater Lake National Park remains open. However, several sections of the Pacific Crest Trail within the park are closed.

