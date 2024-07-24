Diamond Complex continues to grow on the Umpqua National Forest

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Firefighters continue to discover new fires in the Diamond Complex from last week’s lightning storm. Eleven in the last 24 hours alone.

The 23 fires that now make up the Diamond Complex are burning more than 3,000 acres combined.

The complex is now 3% contained with crews in Diamond Lake Ranger District on the Umpqua National Forest directly attacking the edge of the fires where access and firefighter safety allow.

Lemolo, Trail, Pig Iron, and the Pine Bench fires were the focus of crews Tuesday, with active suppression efforts being backed up by constructed control lines and natural barriers.

Officials urge motorists in the area to drive with caution.

“The fire is highly visible from the road edge,” said Operations Section Chief Jesse Kiene in the morning update. “Those who are driving through 138, be cognizant of your speeds, be cognizant of potential fire traffic. Today we have some clear air, we’re hoping to get some good air support. We have been smoked out the last few days, but overall we’re looking to have another successful day.”

The Douglas County Sheriff has issued a Level 3 – Go Now and Level 2 – Be Set for the Trail Fire and Lemolo Fire as well as a Level 2 – Be Set for the Pine Bench Fire.

For up-to-date information on evacuations visit the Douglas County Sheriff’s website.

