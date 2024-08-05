Diamond Complex fire in Douglas County Update

UMPQUA NATIONAL FOREST, Ore. – Rainfall across the Diamond Complex over the weekend helped firefighters establish containment lines on the most critical fires in the area.

The Diamond Complex burning on the Umpqua National Forest is estimated at more than 6,000 acres and is 11% contained.

This very active fire season in the Pacific Northwest, as well as across the nation, has stretched firefighters’ resources very thin.

Because of this shortage many fires in the Diamond Complex are unstaffed, but crews continue to monitor each fire and assign resources as they’re needed and available.

Jon Larson, Operations Section Chief, Diamond Complex, said “The Watson and the Loafer Fires, those two fires continue to mop up those. Things are looking really good on that. While also checking some of our smaller fires the Toolbox, the Canal, the Mowich, and also the Pig Iron, ensuring that we’re we’ve got good mop up and containment on those.”

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has downgraded evacuation orders for the Trail Fire to a level one get ready, though a level three go now effect remains in effect east of Highway 138

Go to dcso.com/evacuations for the most up to date information on evacuations.

