Diamond Complex, Middle Fork fires see little growth overnight

KLAMATH & DOUGLAS COUNTIES, Ore. – Both the Diamond Complex and the Middle Fork fires burning in southwestern Oregon saw little growth overnight.

The Diamond Complex, which is comprised of 27 fires on the Umpqua National Forest, is now estimated at 9,930 acres.

According to the Thursday morning update, 16 of the 27 fires are 100% contained.

The Umpqua National Forest has three closures which includes most of the Diamond Lake Ranger District.

Meanwhile, the Middle Fork Fire burning in the northwest corner of Crater Lake National Park grew to 5,075 acres and is still at 0% containment.

Crews will continue fuel reduction operations on trails and roads along the west side of the fire.

Crater Lake National Park remains open; however, the North Entrance Road is closed while fire crews work to clear vegetation along the roadway. Additionally, several sections of the Pacific Crest Trail within the park are closed.

