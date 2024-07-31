Diamond Complex now at 5,188 acres and 3% contained

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Crews continue to use diverse strategies to battle the Diamond Complex, burning on the Umpqua National Forest.

The complex is mapped at 5,188 acres and is 9% contained.

Firefighters have mopped up several of the smaller fires within the complex, approaching each fire differently to use their limited resources most effectively.

The Umpqua National Forest increased public use restrictions to Level 3 across all ranger districts Monday, as drying conditions and fire activity continue in the area.

“The birds and the elephant fire are both continuing to be in mop up and patrol status as well as the sheep,” said Operations Section Chief Mike Bowden during their morning update.

Down here on the trail fire we’ve got really good solid containment lines in place all the way to the wilderness boundary and are working to begin to build a plan to enter the wilderness and secure that fire.

Officials say the relatively milder weather we’ve been having has helped fire behavior remain moderate.

Fire staff will be on hand at a special Q&A session at Diamond Lake Resort, Wednesday at noon, to answer any questions from the community.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.