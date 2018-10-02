Dick’s Sporting Goods gun policy lawsuit moves to trial

MEDFORD, Ore.– A gun policy lawsuit between Dick’s Sporting Goods and a Gold Hill resident will be going to trial next month.
The plaintiff, 20-year-old Tyler Watson is suing the company after they denied his purchase of a gun from a Medford store. The store had recently made a policy change to only sell guns to those over 21 years old.
Watson’s attorney says that violates his state right which allows anyone in Oregon over 18 to purchase a gun. They’re citing age discrimination in the case.
The trial is scheduled to begin on November 14.
