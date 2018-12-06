Dick’s Sporting Goods settles lawsuit with local man

MEDFORD, Ore. – A gun policy lawsuit filed against Dick’s Sporting Goods by a Gold Hill man has been settled.
20-year-old Tyler Watson sued the sporting goods company earlier this year after they denied his purchase of a gun from a Medford store.
The store had made a policy change to only sell guns to those over the age of 21 after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida earlier this year.
Watson’s attorney said that violated his state right, which allows anyone in Oregon over 18 to purchase a gun, as long as it’s not a handgun.
They cited age discrimination in the case. Terms of the settlement haven’t been disclosed.
A similar lawsuit filed against Walmart is scheduled to go to trial next month.