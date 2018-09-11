Dine to Donate at Texas Roadhouse

MEDFORD, Ore. — People had a chance to give back to local firefighters on 9/11 by getting a bite to eat at Texas Roadhouse.
Ten percent of sales went to the Firehouse Five Foundation. They help families who have just gone through a crisis and help buy equipment for firefighters.
The owner of Medford’s Texas Roadhouse says the partnership seemed like the perfect fit.
“‘Cause that’s who’s coming in here, you know. We get firemen in here on the daily, ordering the big steaks, eating — you give back to your community, your community is always going to give back to you,” said Matthew Dee, the local franchise owner.
To learn more about the Firehouse Five Foundation, visit www.fhffoundation.org.