Director John Singleton dead at 51

(NBC) – “Boyz n the Hood” director John Singleton died Monday due to complications from a stroke he suffered almost two weeks ago. He was 51-years old.
His family announced his death shortly after they confirmed that he had been taken off life support.
They released a statement saying in part, “John passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family and friends.”
The Academy Award-nominated director was placed in a medically-induced coma after suffering a stroke earlier this month while in the hospital. He reportedly had checked himself into Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after experiencing weakness in his leg.
Singleton directed a number of iconic films, including “Poetic Justice” and “Baby Boy.” He’s also behind the movies “Abduction,” “Shaft,” “2 Fast 2 Furious,” “Rosewood” and “Four Brothers.”
He is survived by his mother, Sheila Ward, his father, Danny Singleton and his children Justice, Maasai, Hadar, Cleopatra, Selenesol, Isis, and Seven.