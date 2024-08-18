Disable Vet given custom bike at Thunderstruck Xtreme Bike Show

MEDFORD, Ore. – Just before the thunder on Saturday, the air was rumbling for a different reason as motorcycles rolled in to the parking lot at the Rogue Regency for the Thunderstruck Xtreme Bike Show and Street Party.

This is local custom bike shop owner Mark Daley’s 28th year running the event, which went from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday in Medford.

All of the money from entry fees, 50-50 raffle tickets, and drink sales will go to the Boys and Girls Club of the Rogue Valley.

Daley also partners with Combat Hero Bike Build, creating a custom bike every year and presenting it to a disabled veteran.

He says the bikes give the vets a bit of their freedom back.

The biggest part about this for the community is the community’s help. All my sponsors and the people who come out and donate. And even with the weather like were looking at today. I mean, look, it didn’t stop nobody.

In an emotional moment, this years recipient was presented a vest and helmet by the same man who saved his life when he was injured while serving as a marine.

And he wasted no time trying the bike on for size.

