Disabled Veteran hit in the face by stranger

Tom Wike was on his way home when a motorcyclist pulled into his driveway.
“Made a left into my driveway and I looked into my mirror, and I’m like ‘what does he want?’ He came up, started cussing me,” Wike said.
The man told Wike he cut him off and then began hitting him in the face. Wike says he doesn’t remember seeing the driver.
“You know if I would of cut him off I would of said ‘you know what sir, I’m sorry, I apologize.'”
Wike, a disabled veteran says he can take the punches but what he can’t take is how the motorcyclist hit him in front of his 8-year-old granddaughter.
“She saw it all,” he said. “She was crying. You know when you are sitting in the backseat and you see some guy abuse your grandfather for no reason.”
Wike went to police and brought them a photo snapped by his daughter who came outside when she heard the commotion. Now he’s hoping the community can help identify him.
“I want justice. I’m 63 years old, why are you attacking an old man?” said Wike.
Wike says the male is about 5-foot-6, 170 pounds with black hair and a black beard, and was driving a Honda Gold Wing. He has filed a report with Medford police.
If you have any information that can help, his case number is 18-5596.