Home
Disabled Veteran hit in the face by stranger

Disabled Veteran hit in the face by stranger

Local News Top Stories Video , , ,

Central Point, Ore.- A veteran is recovering after a man followed him home Tuesday afternoon, before punching him multiple times in the face.

Tom Wike was on his way home when a motorcyclist pulled into his driveway.

“Made a left into my driveway and I looked into my mirror, and I’m like ‘what does he want?’ He came up, started cussing me,” Wike said.

The man told Wike he cut him off and then began hitting him in the face. Wike says he doesn’t remember seeing the driver.

“You know if I would of cut him off I would of said ‘you know what sir, I’m sorry, I apologize.'”

Wike, a disabled veteran says he can take the punches but what he can’t take is how the motorcyclist hit him in front of his 8-year-old granddaughter.

“She saw it all,” he said. “She was crying. You know when you are sitting in the backseat and you see some guy abuse your grandfather for no reason.”

Wike went to police and brought them a photo snapped by his daughter who came outside when she heard the commotion. Now he’s hoping the community can help identify him.

“I want justice. I’m 63 years old, why are you attacking an old man?” said Wike.

Wike says the male is about 5-foot-6, 170 pounds with black hair and a black beard, and was driving a Honda Gold Wing. He has filed a report with Medford police.

If you have any information that can help, his case number is 18-5596.

Karen Tang

NBC5 News reporter Karen Tang graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in communications and a master’s in journalism.

Before coming to Medford, Karen was an intern at WUSA9 and NBC News Channel in Washington D.C.

During her time in Maryland, Karen was an NCAA Division I student-athlete on the Maryland gymnastics team. She competed against Big Ten universities and made the Big Ten All-Championship team.

When Karen isn’t reporting, she’s at the gym working out, taking pictures with her dog Boomer and searching for the best food in Southern Oregon.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics