Investigation into disappearance of Malina Nickel still ongoing

SHADY COVE, Ore. – It’s been nearly one year since a Shady Cove mom disappeared. Now, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is hoping for someone to come forward with new information.
Malina Nickel was last seen just before Thanksgiving Day last year. Her car was later reportedly found abandoned near the Trail post office on November 25.
According to a witness, a male was seen on November 23 leaving Malina’s car before catching a ride to a gas station in Shady Cove. That person has not been positively identified.
Malina was officially reported missing by her mother on November 28. Her personal belongings were found in her residence and she hadn’t mentioned leaving the area, JSCO said.
While detectives acknowledge Malina–a mother of two children–had a history of drug use and had a warrant out for her arrest, they’re focused on solving her disappearance. They’ve followed up on numerous tips and interviewed witnesses, but most have turned out to be based on speculation and rumors.
Deputies said they’re “confident someone holds the facts that will help them close the case.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 541-774-8333.