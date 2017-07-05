Discarded fireworks may have caused Medford apartment fire

Medford, Ore. – Discarded fireworks are believed to be the cause of an early morning fire that started in a dumpster.
Medford Fire-Rescue said crews responded to Seroba Circle in Medford around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday.
It is believed used fireworks thrown into a plastic dumpster ignited and spread to the surrounding combustible structure around the dumpster.
Firefighters said the flames then spread to a nearby apartment building and blocked the only second floor exit.
According to Medford Fire-Rescue, a resident who happened to be taking out the trash saw the fire and called 911.
Once firefighters arrived, they were able to put out the fire and prevent further loss of property.
Nobody was injured in the fire, but three vehicles and two structures were damaged and two families were displaced.
The Red Cross is providing resources to the families affected by the fire.
Firefighters said to always discard fireworks into a water-filled container.