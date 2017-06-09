Pleasanton, Calif. (KRON/CNN Newsource) – A company in California is facing a discrimination lawsuit, partly because its owners impersonated President Trump.
A former employee claims the couple that owns the business took pictures of themselves dressed like President Trump and his supporter.
The photos include Confederate memorabilia they displayed in their office in Pleasanton.
An African-American former project manager who filed the lawsuit said the pictures were later used to intimidate her at a Christmas party where the owners of The Southland Construction gave her a purse decorated with the Confederate flag.
“I want awareness. I want accountability. I want people to know that they don’t have to stand for anything like this and they can do something about it. We can do something about it together. That is my point,” plaintiff Tishay Wright said, “It’s not a joke and it’s very serious. We have our president who initiates hate. My boss dressed like Trump, took pictures in front of a Confederate flag, put those pictures inside of a bag and gave it to me as a gift–the only black girl that works there.This is not a joke, this is very serious.
Wright says Southland Construction Management Company treated her unfairly because of her race and gender.
A law firm hired by the company is expected to hold a press conference about the law suit.