Discussion continues on Uber and Lyft Ordinance

Medford, Ore. — After hours of discussion, a decision is still up in the air on allowing ride-sharing companies like Uber and Lyft in Medford.
Uber and Lyft source drivers from the community and catching a ride uses an application.
Those in favor of the ride-sharing companies say it would revolutionize the local transportation system.
Those against say it would make people lose the personal connection they have with cab companies.
Tracy St.Clair is a cab driver for Valley Cab.
She says working for the company not only pays the bills, but also helped her develop a connection with businesses and community members.
St.Clair is one among many cab drivers who are worried about the increased competition that Uber and Lyft would bring to the valley.
“It’s our income… it’s our job. With Uber coming – if they come into the valley – we lose that income… ya know we lose a lot of jobs,” St.Clair said.
According to St.Clair, all the Medford cab companies follow the current taxi ordinance which includes liability insurance, background checks and airport fees.
Many at the city council meeting voiced concern over Uber and Lyft not abiding by those regulations.
However, a Medford resident who used to drive for both companies says it wouldn’t be a problem.
“As a former driver I can attest that they do a very comprehensive background check including reference checking to make sure that all of their drivers are properly insured, meet background requirements and are just overall general good people by being able to have the rating systems that they do,” Rider said.
Kirby Rider recently moved back to the valley after spending some years in Portland.
He thinks both cab drivers and ride-sharing companies can peacefully coexist.
He says in Portland cab companies adapted to the changes by making aps of their own.
The council says it will continue discussing the topic at a later date not yet announced.