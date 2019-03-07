Disney’s Star Wars attractions to open ahead of schedule

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CNN) – Disney’s new Star Wars attractions are gearing up to open earlier than planned.
“Galaxy’s Edge” will open at Disneyland Resort in California on May 31st of this year.
It will open at Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme park in Florida on August 29, where it wasn’t expected to open there until the fall or winter.
The two locations will be nearly identical with a 14-acre playground that is supposed to be detailed and architecturally accurate.
The new lands will feature characters, food and rides, all geared towards fans who love Star Wars and those new to the series.