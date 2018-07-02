Distracted driving fines increase

SALEM, Ore. – Starting this week the fines for distracted driving offenses are increasing and could lead to jail time for repeat offenders.
As of July 1, people caught using an electronic device behind the wheel will face elevated sanctions. In other words, your offenses will add up.
Here’s how it breaks down: first-time violators face a $1,000 fine. That jumps to $2,500 for a second offense or a first offense that causes a crash. Three or more offenses could land you in jail for as long as six months.
Under Oregon law, you can only use a single touch or swipe to activate or deactivate the device. If there is an emergency you are always allowed to call 911, even if you’re driving.