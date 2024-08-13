Dixon Fire burns almost 2K acres in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – The Dixon Fire, formerly called the Tiller Trail Fire, burning just south of Tiller has grown to 1,997 acres. It is 0% contained.

According to the Douglas Forest Protective Association, crews will be focusing Tuesday on securing and holding the established line as well as mopping up hot spots and completing additional contingency work. Additionally, air crews will be working extensively throughout the day with frequent retardant drops.

Firefighters will also be working to remove hazardous or dangerous trees along the Tiller Trail Highway which may impact traffic between the intersection with South Umpqua Road through the community of Drew.

The fire has destroyed one home, with evaluations of additional structure loss ongoing.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following evacuation notices:

Level 3 – Go Now

All residences on Crume Ranch Lane

All residences on Devil’s Knob Road, also known as USFS Road #1610

All residences on Tiller Trail Highway from the intersection of Devil’s Knob (USFS 1610) south to milepost 31 on Tiller Trail Highway. This includes all residences between these two points.

Level 2 – Be Set

All residences on Tiller Trail Highway from milepost 31 to milepost 34. This includes all homes between these two points.

The one residence in the area of Hamlin Prairie

Level 1 – Be Ready

All residences on Tiller Trail Highway from Devil’s Knob (USFS 1610) to milepost 34. This includes all homes between these two points.

All homes on Pickett Butte

The Pickett Butte Lookout Tower

More information on current evacuations can be found on the Douglas County website . The Red Cross has opened a shelter at the Days Creek Charter School on Tiller Trail Highway.

A community meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m. It will be held at the South Umpqua Community Church in Days Creek.

The fire was first reported Saturday afternoon, the cause is under investigation.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.