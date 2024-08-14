Dixon Fire grows to 2,018 acres, containment at 0%

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – The Dixon Fire burning near Tiller Trail Highway in Douglas County remains active along its southern edge.

It’s now estimated at 2,018 acres and containment is still at 0%.

Crews worked through the night to hold control lines and protect homes near the southern edge of the fire. On Wednesday, the focus for ground crews will be on extending mop-up efforts while extinguishing available fuels within the perimeter. In the air, aircraft will continue to support suppression efforts by providing necessary water drops along the active edge.

Firefighters in Drew will be working to prepare defensible space around structures. Meanwhile, hazardous trees will continue to be removed along Tiller Trail Highway.

Additionally Pacific Power crews will be in the area doing fire hardening measures, inspections, and repair work. Those residents impacted will be contacted via email, text, or phone.

A community meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m. It will take place at the South Umpqua Community Church on Tiller Trail Highway in Days Creek.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.