Dixon Fire reaches 100% containment

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – The Dixon Fire burning in Douglas County is now 100% contained.

The fire burned through an estimated 1,970 acres.

Due to the increased containment, the Oregon Department of Forestry is transferring command to a local Type 4 organization comprised of resources from the Umpqua National Forest and Douglas Forest Protective Association.

“This positive outcome is due to partnerships. The fire burned across a checkerboard of private and government ownerships,” said Matt Howard, Incident Commander of ODF IMT 2. “Everybody was in lockstep to bring together the right resources and support effective decision-making.”

Although the Tiller Trail Highway has reopened, drivers are asked to use caution while in the area as rolling debris and other post-fire hazards may remain along the roadway.

The fire was first reported on August 10, the cause is under investigation.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.