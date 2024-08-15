Dixon Fire sees progress with containment at 4%

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Firefighters on the Dixon Fire have achieved a 4% containment level thanks to strategic overnight operations and favorable conditions. Crews successfully secured firing areas on the southern edge and improved defenses near critical infrastructure.

The fire has burned through an estimated 1,997 acres.

The Tiller Trail Highway has reopened following hazard tree removal, though drivers are advised to proceed with caution.

Firefighters will now focus on extensive mop-up around structures and continued removal of hazardous trees and unburned fuels within the fire perimeter.

With the threat to structures decreasing, the Oregon State Fire Marshal is scaling back resources, with some task forces demobilizing Thursday.

Evacuation zones are under review by the Douglas County Sheriff and Dixon Fire operations, with updates expected soon.

Captain Derek Matchett of the Jacksonville Fire Department who was part of the task force recalled the conditions earlier this week.

“A lot of steep terrain, a lot of narrow roads. The winds that go up through the canyons and so forth which really kind of fed to the growth. Come evening as the temperatures kind of cool off a little bit the fire activity would kind of go down, to the point of where we were able to hold the lines and basically and secure it while we did our patrols of the houses up there,” Matchett said.

A well-attended community meeting Wednesday night reflected strong engagement and support from residents, with organizers expressing gratitude to the South Umpqua Community Church.

For more information and updates on evacuations, go to the Douglas County Sheriff’s website.

