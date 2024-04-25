DMV services working again after outage earlier this week

MEDFORD, Ore. – DMV offices across Oregon are now able to issue ID’s, licenses and permits after a system outage prevented them from doing so earlier this week.

Spokesperson Michelle Godfrey said the outage started late Monday night and was due to a system configuration issue.

Godfrey said they were still able to process transactional documents that didn’t require photos.

She said the issue has never happened at the DMV before.

Godfrey said, “we have options for people. We can process a temporary permit which it good for 30 days. We can do that at no charge, that will give you some time if your card is about to expire.”

Godfrey said they were still able to process some forms of ID if there was already a photo in their database that was less than eight years old.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.