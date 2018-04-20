DNC sues President Trump, Russia, Wikileaks

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – The Democratic National Committee is taking Russia, Wikileaks and the Trump campaign to court.
The DNC on Friday filed a lawsuit against those and other entities, alleging they conspired to hack the committee’s e-mail servers during the 2016 campaign.
The suit seeks damages related to the hack, claiming the DNC spent more than a million dollars to fix computers and lost even more in donations as a result of publicity surrounding the matter.
“This gives them an opportunity, at least in the press, to take the whole package and continue to press their account of things. I don’t think they really believe it can succeed on the merits,” says former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman.
