DNC sues President Trump, Russia, Wikileaks

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – The Democratic National Committee is taking Russia, Wikileaks and the Trump campaign to court.

The DNC on Friday filed a lawsuit against those and other entities, alleging they conspired to hack the committee’s e-mail servers during the 2016 campaign.

The suit seeks damages related to the hack, claiming the DNC spent more than a million dollars to fix computers and lost even more in donations as a result of publicity surrounding the matter.

“This gives them an opportunity, at least in the press, to take the whole package and continue to press their account of things. I don’t think they really believe it can succeed on the merits,” says former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman.

