DOC announces death of adult in custody

SALEM, Ore.- The Oregon Department of Corrections announcing today that an adult in custody has died.
According to the DOC, the man was in jail at the Oregon State Penitentiary and passed away at a local hospital. They say he tested positive for Covid-19 and was between 50 and 60 years old.
According to the department, this is the 43rd adult in custody to die who also tested positive for Covid-19.
The DOC says that 78% of adults in custody are vaccinated, and 55% of employees are also vaccinated against Covid-19.
Grace Smith is co-anchor for NBC5 News at 6. The Chicago native is a recent graduate of University of Miami with a Communication Honors degree specializing in Broadcast Journalism. She minored in Creative Writing and focused her senior thesis on social media usage and engagement. During her time at the University of Miami, she anchored multiple award-winning student television programs, covering everything from music festivals to the Super Bowl.
Though she loved Miami’s beaches, she’s thrilled to be in the Pacific Northwest where she can experience all four seasons and have a real Christmas tree! When she’s not at work, you can find Grace glued to any television showing live sports (especially if it’s the Chicago Bears) or attempting a new recipe as she learns to cook.