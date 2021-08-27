Home
DOC announces death of adult in custody

SALEM, Ore.- The Oregon Department of Corrections announcing today that an adult in custody has died.

According to the DOC, the man was in jail at the Oregon State Penitentiary and passed away at a local hospital. They say he tested positive for Covid-19 and was between 50 and 60 years old.

According to the department, this is the 43rd adult in custody to die who also tested positive for Covid-19.

The DOC says that 78% of adults in custody are vaccinated, and 55% of employees are also vaccinated against Covid-19.

