Doctors issued guidance on diagnosing vaping-related illnesses

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – U.S. health officials want doctors to be on the lookout for vaping-related illnesses.
The Centers for Disease Control has already recommended doctors ask patients with a respiratory infection about their vaping history. It has now updated that guidance.
Officials say healthcare workers should know that early symptoms of vaping injury could be mistaken for flu or other infectious illnesses.
That can make a diagnosis very difficult and delay treatment for a vaping injury.
Early symptoms of vaping injury include shortness of breath, cough, chest pain, fever and — sometimes — gastrointestinal issues.