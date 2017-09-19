Documents reveal future of Cascade Siskiyou National Monument

More information about the proposed future of the Cascade Siskiyou National Monument is coming out.
A series of blurry photos were leaked Monday of Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke’s proposed changes to the monument.
It was established in 2000 to protect bio diversity and then expanded at the end of President Obama’s term.
The documents show Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke would like to see both the boundary and management plans revised.
He says in his report he doesn’t think the president should have the authority to restrict public access, burden private land or eliminate traditional land uses.
The Cascade Siskiyou National Monument is currently more than 100,000 acres.
Secretary Zinke says 30% of the acreage within the boundaries are privately-owned lands.
He thinks those lands should be put back into the hands of the owners instead of the Bureau of Land Management.
He says the expansion also covers 16,591 acres of O&C lands which is used to help fund local counties.
Secretary Zinke believes the 2017 expansion approved by President Obama would reduce timber offered by BLM for sale by 4-6 million board feet per year.