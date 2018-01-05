Dodgeball event will benefit 2-year-old with cerebral palsy

MEDFORD, Ore. – A North Medford High School senior is making it his mission to help a young girl who has cerebral palsy.
This Saturday, student Blake Willey will hold a fundraiser for 2-year-old Ryder, who is NMHS’s adopted school “Sparrow.” Sparrow Clubs are an educational charity teaching kindness and compassion in schools by helping kids with medical needs.Ryder “the Fighter” was welcomed this past November at a NMHS assembly. She battles every day with a wide number of medical issues, including cerebral palsy, quadriplegia and epilepsy. Even with near constant medical treatments, her smile and personality light up any room she’s in.
Blake Willey decided to help Ryder as part of his senior project. He organized a fundraising dodgeball event at the high school. All money raised will be split between Ryder and the North Medford High School DECA Club.
The double-elimination dodgeball tournament is scheduled for January 6 at Central Medford High School, located at 1551 Cunningham Avenue. The event will start a 6:00 p.m. and go until 9:00 p.m.
Beverages and snacks will be available for purchase. Donations can be made at the door.