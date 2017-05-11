Dog attacking children at Portland bus stop shot by police

Portland, Ore. – A dog attacking children at a bus stop was shot by a Portland police officer Thursday morning.
The Portland Police Bureau said on May 11 around 8:02 a.m., they received a report that a white pit bull was jumping at the door of a home after chasing a woman who had to jump onto a truck to escape the dog.
The dog had also reportedly attacked and bit two people.
When officers arrived at the scene, the dog was seen attacking children at a bus stop and biting a woman who was trying to protect her young son and other children.
The woman let go of the woman’s leg when an officer approached.
It then charged the officer who then fired a single shot, striking and injuring the dog.
Police said a male at the scene was treated at the scene for bit injuries to his shin. The woman and her son were not injured.
The dog was taken into the custody of Multnomah County Animal Services.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.