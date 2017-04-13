Dog gets a second chance after biting incident in Grants Pass

Grants Pass, Ore. – A hearing officer weighed in on the case of a Josephine County pit bull that was set to be euthanized.
“Kron” had been staying with caretakers in Grants Pass when he reportedly bit a horse on the nose.
The owners of the horse say they were frightened by Kron, as they say he was lunging toward them in their yard.
That’s when one of the horse’s owners shot the dog twice.
Kron was scheduled to be put down following the incident, but received a reprieve by the Josephine County Commissioners.
Those who cared for Kron after his two gunshot wounds said he was a popular patient that never snapped at employees or other patients.
Lona Gibbs said, “Kron in my opinion was a stellar patient. He was a smiley dog, excellent demeanor.”
The caretakers of Kron have built a fence to prevent him from escaping the yard again.
On Wednesday, a hearings officer decided the fate of Kron.
The officer spent the afternoon taking in the evidence and looking at both sides.
He decided the dog should not be put down. Instead, he ordered that the dog leave the area to live with his owner in Albany–and the owner said they are willing to have Kron neutered.