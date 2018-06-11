Dog lost after fatal crash reunited with family

ALTURAS, Calif. – A dog who was lost after a fatal crash in northern California has been found and returned to her family.
The Modoc County Sheriff’s Office said on May 30, a crash on State Route 139 claimed the life of 48-year-old Jamey Gerhard Johnson. Her dog, Lena, went missing after the incident.
On June 1, deputies asked for assistance in finding Lena, described as a 4-year-old medium-sized brown shepherd mix.
On Sunday, June 10 a U.S. Forest Service employee found Lena on the same highway where she went missing. She was reportedly in good health and was reunited with her family in Oregon later that afternoon.
“We are all very happy that Lena was located and returned to her family,” MCSO said.