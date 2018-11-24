Dog lost in Camp Fire reunited with owner

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KNTV/NBC) – One Camp Fire survivor got an emotional moment of relief after being reunited with his lost dog.
Michael Frey thought his dog Maggie had been killed in the destructive fire.
This week, Frey, Taxi (his other dog) and Maggie were reunited at animal care and control in San Francisco.
Frey says Taxi was with him the morning the fire started. He asked a neighbor to break into his home to rescue Maggie, but she took off.
After the flames leveled his neighborhood, a police officer found the 12-year-old dog safe in a cemetery.
“So many good hearts out there makes this hole disaster less complicated,” Frey said. “Glad she’s still alive didn’t get hurt she had the sense to go where it’s safe everything around her was burning.”
Michael continued, “I’m gonna take them everywhere. Never gonna be out of my sight.”
Frey left Animal Care and Control with dog beds, toys, gas money and his family.
Animal Care and Control in San Francisco took in 9 other Camp Fire dogs. They are hoping for additional reunions.