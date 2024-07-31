Dog, puppies die in early morning house fire in Sunny Valley

SUNNY VALLEY, Ore. – A dog and multiple puppies died when a house caught fire in Sunny Valley Wednesday morning.

According to Rural Metro Fire, the fire broke out just before 8 a.m. at a single story house in the 4400 block of Placer Road.

The occupants were able to get out without any injuries, however one dog and several puppies died as a result of the fire.

Firefighters say because the fire happened in the morning, spread into nearby vegetation was small and easy to contain.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal will be conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire.

Rural Metro Fire was assisted by Wolf Creek Fire, Grants Pass Fire, and ODF.