Dog rescued from freezing river in Central Oregon

DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. – Deschutes County deputies and a Good Samaritan helped rescue a dog trapped in a freezing-cold Central Oregon River.
Just around noon on January 24, Lucy the dog was seen struggling in the Little Deschutes River south of Sunriver. The 5-year-old golden retriever couldn’t pull herself out of the icy waters and was reportedly near exhaustion and at risk of drowning.
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said, “Through the quick actions of a Good Samaritan and the deputies, they were able to pull Lucy from the river and transport her to a veterinarian for care.”
Lucy’s owners were contacted so they could be reunited with their pet.
“We are thankful to the Good Samaritan for the assistance today and helping us ensure a happy ending for Lucy and her family,” DCSO said.