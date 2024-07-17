Dog rescued from Oregon hiking trail after paws cut by wiring on path

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. – A dog is safe after its paws were cut by wiring on an Oregon hiking trail near Cannon Beach last week.

According to a Facebook post by Cannon Beach RFPD, the 160 pound Great Pyrenees was hiking Saddle Mountain when it suddenly stopped and refused to continue walking. Officials say, “the poor babies paws were raw/cut and needed assistance down.”

Although dogs are allowed on Saddle Mountain trails, the trail has extensive wire fencing on the ground for stability and many of those wires are sticking straight up. The Facebook post also says the agency has had several calls throughout the years for dogs who need assistance for cut or raw paw pads as well as dehydration.

Cannon Beach RFPD recommends dog booties to those owners who plan to take their pets out on the trail.

