Dog show at the Klamath County Fairgrounds

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Some of the top dogs in the country are in Klamath Falls this weekend.

You’ll find big dogs, and small dogs at the Klamath County Fairgrounds this weekend.

“We have approximately 700 dogs of a lot of different breeds,” said Show Chair Karen Bidleman. “Some of them are very rare breeds, some are very popular breeds.”

‘Ace’ is an English Springer Spaniel shown by Ellen Cottingham.

“The dogs love to show,” said Cottingham. “They love being on the grooming table, being primped and pampered, and going in the ring – they feel the excitement.”

The Klamath Dog Fanciers have been hosting the event for about 75 years.

If you’ve never been to a dog show, this is a great place to start.

“Most of the dogs love people,” added Bidleman. “But always ask permission to touch them.”

While the dogs are judged by breed standards, a champion also has that something ‘extra’.

“When you get the one that’s all together – the show dog, the movement, and the type – then you’ve got a real winner,” said Cottingham. “And the judges can see them.  They’re like, ‘pick me’.   They have heart – we call it heart.”

The dog show will continue Saturday and Sunday from 7 to 5 in the main exhibit building at the Klamath County Fairgrounds.

Admission is free.

For more information about the show, visit http://www.klamathdogfanciers.org/

