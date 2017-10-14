Dogs abandoned and abused by pot farms, taken in by Rescue Ranch

Yreka, Ca.- Illegal marijuana grows in California are affecting an unexpected population…dogs.
“These dogs are treated like tools, to be used and neglected and then just thrown away when you’re done,” Rescue Ranch Executive Director John Golay says.
For Golay and the volunteers at Rescue Ranch, it’s a problem that’s become the norm in the past few years during marijuana harvest season.
“Less reputable growers just that have dogs on site to keep other animals out. Just turn ’em loose,” Golay says.
This year dogs that were abused and later abandoned after living on marijuana grow sites made their way to Rescue Ranch starting in late June.
Executive Director John Golay takes these dogs in at Rescue Ranch in Yreka after they’ve been used as an alternative to pesticides to keep plants free from being touched at illegal marijuana grows.
Golay explains, “People doing that don’t understand dogs or that don’t understand proper treatment of dogs.”
Golay went on to explain that in the past year they’ve see a drastic increase in the number of dogs at Rescue Ranch that have come from illegal marijuana grows.
In the past week alone they’ve rescued almost 10 dogs that came from from illegal grow sites and Golay says that with it being harvest season he only expects more.
Among those rescued this week from illegal grows are Surry and Handson who, as Golay describes, were horribly abused.
“Starved. Skin and bones. Handson is actually close to that, he’s pretty thin.”
Rescue Ranch also saved Pete who Golays says, “Had milk jugs reportedly tied around it’s neck to make noise and scare other animals off the property,” And Pearl who, Was tied around the waist. Still bears a scar around her waist.”
Thankfully that sort of abuse has now stopped for the dogs since Rescue Ranch took them in.
Now dogs like Surry, Handson, Pete, and Pearl, who were abused and neglected, will get a second chance as they begin the process of becoming adoptable.
And if you’re interesting in adopting them once they reach that point, or adopting any of the other dogs at Rescue Ranch, they’re open seven days a week from 11 A.M. to 4 P.M.