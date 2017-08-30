Dogs involved in Klamath Falls mauling put down

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Four dogs that attacked a 10-year-old Klamath Falls girl have been euthanized.
Alyssa Stevens was seriously mauled when she entered the dog’s kennel on the evening of June 1.
At a hearing earlier this month, dog owner Vincent Berry claimed the girl did not have permission to be on his property.
Alyssa’s father, Darryn Stevens, said his daughter had been asked to care for the dogs while the owner was out of town.
The Klamath County Board of Commissioners ruled earlier this month the dogs should be humanely put down.
While the dog’s owner did file a motion to stay, the court had not taken any action or set any dates.
The owner’s sister told NBC5 News a lawsuit will be filed if the dogs were put down prior to a court hearing.