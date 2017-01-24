Dogs rescued from meat trade in Thailand

Medford, Ore.– Eight dogs are given a second chance at life after arriving in Medford from Thailand.
Tommy was just one of the dogs rescued through SOI Dog Foundation a program that saves dogs from meat trades around the world. At just four years old, Tommy’s fur shows scars from living in harsh conditions.
S.O. Humane says dogs like him were most likely abused and neglected and need time to get acclimated to their new surroundings.
“We are going to continue to socializing to give them a positive experience with people and get them ready for homes,” says S.O. Humane employee Kailani Miranda.
The dogs began medical and behavioral check-ups Tuesday and some should be available for adoption as early as Wednesday.
