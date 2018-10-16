DOJ closes investigation into Josephine County Commissioner Lily Morgan

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Justice says it will not be pursuing any criminal charges against Josephine County Commissioner Lily Morgan.
In a recent letter obtained by NBC5 News, the DOJ says its closed its investigation.
In February, Sheriff Dave Daniel requested the DOJ investigate three allegations:
One, that Commissioner Morgan used a law enforcement badge to check-in a firearm at the federal courthouse in Portland. Two, that an F-4 change of status form had not been submitted to DPSST resulting in her receiving unentitled PERS benefits. And lastly, that she was unlawfully carrying a concealed firearm inside the Josephine County courthouse.
Commissioner Morgan was not available today for comment, but when we spoke with her back in April she told us she is trained to carry a weapon and is deputized by the sheriff, as a special deputy.
