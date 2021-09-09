DOJ files lawsuit over Texas abortion law

Attorney General Merrick Garland held a press conference announcing the lawsuit.
The attorney general said the law is clearly unconstitutional because it effectively prohibits abortion, something that conflicts with judicial precedent.
Garland said everyone should fear this kind of law because if it prevails, the same model could be used to curb other constitutional rights and nullify other judicial precedents.
“The obvious and expressly acknowledged intention of this statutory scheme is to prevent women from exercising their constitutional rights by thwarting judicial review for as long as possible,” Garland said, “Thus far, the law has had its intended effect.”
He said the Department of Justice has a duty to make sure that no state can deprive people of their constitutional rights.
He stated, “This kind of scheme to nullify the Constitution of the United States is one that all Americans, whatever their politics or party should fear. If it prevails, it may become a model for action, in other areas by other states, and with respect to other constitutional rights and judicial precedents.”
When asked if the Department of Justice felt pressure to file the lawsuit, Garland dismissed the idea. He said the department evaluated the law and the facts.
“The Department of Justice does not file lawsuits based on pressure,” he explained. “We carefully evaluated law and the facts, and this complaint expresses our view about the law and the facts.”