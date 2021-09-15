DOJ files motion to block Texas abortion law

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The Justice Department is seeking an immediate order to stop Texas from enforcing its new law that bans most abortions.
The DOJ filed an emergency motion Tuesday night asking a federal judge to issue a temporary restraining order or a preliminary injunction.
The request alleges that the new abortion law is unconstitutional, calling it an “unprecedented scheme” that seeks to deny women and providers the ability to challenge the statute in federal court.
This motion was filed as part of a larger suit seeking to fully overturn the law.
If the judge grants the motion, women who are more than six weeks pregnant will again be able to get abortions in Texas while the lawsuit proceeds.
No word yet on when the judge will rule.