DOJ names special council in Russia investigation

Washington, D.C. (CNN) – Capitol Hill saw a major development Wednesday in the probe into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.
The Justice Department has announced a special counsel to oversee the investigation.
Former FBI director Robert Mueller will take over the probe.
According to the Justice Department order signed by Assistant Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Mueller is “authorized to prosecute federal crimes arising from the investigation of these matters.”
The appointment comes amid criticism aimed at the White House since the firing of former FBI Director James Comey.
Mueller led the FBI from 2001 to 2013.