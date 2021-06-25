DOJ to sue Georgia over voting restrictions

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The Justice Department is planning to sue Georgia over its new voting restrictions.
The state law, passed in March, imposes stricter identification requirements for absentee ballots, empowers state officials to take over local elections boards, limits the use of ballot drop boxes, and makes it illegal to approach voters in line to give them food or water.
Georgia was one of many Republican-led states that passed sweeping new strict voting laws after the 2020 presidential election.
Republicans say it is to stamp out voter fraud while Democrats call it voter suppression.
No credible evidence of fraud was ever discovered in the 2020 election.
Georgia’s law has already been challenged in court by three voting rights groups.
The Justice Department also announced Friday it is launching a task force to address the rise in threats against election officials.