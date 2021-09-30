Dollar Tree raises its prices amid rising costs

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (CNN) – Dollar Tree says customers can expect to spend more than a dollar for some of their products.
Tuesday, the retailer announced it will be adding items to its shelves that cost anywhere from one to five dollars.
Dollar Tree says the price increases are because of higher wages and shipping costs.
The higher-priced products will be in 500 of its locations this year and eventually in additional locations through 2024.
Eventually, Dollar Tree says, 5,000 of its stores will have products that cost more than a dollar.