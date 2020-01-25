Domestic abuser sentenced to over 10 years in prison, prosecutors say

MEDFORD, Ore. – A man will spend the next ten years behind bars for assaulting his girlfriend.
The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office said on August 27, 2019, Matthew Ryan Pierpont was arguing with his girlfriend when she tried to drive away in her vehicle with her two children. However, Pierpont reportedly punched through the victim’s driver-side window and pulled her from the vehicle. Prosecutors said he then strangled the victim and told her he was going to kill her.
According to the D.A.’s office, the victim was able to get away from Pierpont and drive away with her kids.
Pierpont was arrested after the incident.
Prosecutors said while in jail, Pierpont made dozens of phone calls to the victim. “In each of these calls, Mr. Pierpont threatened and verbally abused the victim.” He reportedly made incriminating statements while talking about the incident with the victim. On six of the calls, Pierpont was said to have pressured his girlfriend into not showing up for trial, or failing that, recant her original story.
However, the victim showed up to testify against Pierpont, who was eventually found guilty of assault, strangulation, menacing, criminal mischief and tampering with a witness. With each count, the jury found “enhancement facts” that allowed for an increased sentence.
On January 24, 2020, Pierpont was sentenced to 10 year and 6 months in prison with 2 years of post-prison supervision.