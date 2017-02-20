Home
Domestic disturbance leads to stabbing

Ashland, Ore., — A domestic dispute turns violent Saturday morning at a popular Ashland resort.

The Jackson County Sheriff says a man and woman got in an argument at Jackson Wellsprings.

That’s when police say the woman stabbed the man twice.

The victim was taken to the hospital for emergency surgery– but is expected to recover.

The woman is in Jackson County Jail tonight on assault charges.

