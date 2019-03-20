Domestic puppy found dead after wolf attack, wildlife officials say

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The Rogue Pack of wolves is being blamed for the death of a mastiff-mix puppy.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said on the night of March 14, a livestock owner turned on his “air dancer” wolf deterrent device because his dogs were barking incessantly.
The next morning, he found one of his 16-week-old puppies dead about 400 feet from his home in the Boundary Butte area of Jackson County. The dog had gone outside with him the night before.
The puppy was physically examined by wildlife officials who determined it was attacked by at least one wolf. The death was attributed to the Rogue Pack.